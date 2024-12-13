Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $146.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Praxis Precision Medicines

In other news, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $660,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,140.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $424,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $459,031.14. This trade represents a 48.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at $2,048,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

