Brokerages Set National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) PT at $51.40

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 897 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $44,948.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,823.05. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $959,290.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,290.10. The trade was a 11.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,505 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in National Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 228,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Bank by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.