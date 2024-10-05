Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.90.
TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $180.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.52.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
