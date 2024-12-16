iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $114.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

