Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $363,000 Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.