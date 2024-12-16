Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $167.76 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

