Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.33% of QCR worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $55,302.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,069.26. This trade represents a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Trading Down 1.5 %

QCR stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

