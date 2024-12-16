Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Repligen by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $156.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -422.73, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.59. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.