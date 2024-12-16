2,823 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $146.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $153.81.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Read Our Latest Report on CHH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,623.52. This represents a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $1,176,032.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,384.98. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,412 shares of company stock worth $8,582,271. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.