Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 1,047,156 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 269.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics Price Performance
Shares of DAKT opened at $17.62 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DAKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Singular Research upgraded shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
