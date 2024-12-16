iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $214.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

