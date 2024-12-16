Stifel Financial Corp Buys 28,344 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

OGN stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

