SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.4 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.58 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.