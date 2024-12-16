Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,455 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ITA stock opened at $148.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

