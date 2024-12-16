Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of National Beverage worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 584.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 323.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 760.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.83. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

