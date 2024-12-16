Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,346 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $136.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.10 and a 52 week high of $150.21.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.
Get Our Latest Report on Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Downs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.