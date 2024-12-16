Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 4,550 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 95.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $72.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.