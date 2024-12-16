Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.56 million, a P/E ratio of 144.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Castle Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $207,205.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,532.39. This represents a 18.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,185 shares of company stock worth $814,495. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.