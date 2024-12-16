Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,988,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.74 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

