JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,794,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 552,864 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 132,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

