Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $583,000 Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $17,242,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,477. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

