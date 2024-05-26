Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,058 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.