Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 135,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,819,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 161.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

