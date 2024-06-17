360 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $446.72. The company had a trading volume of 449,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,708. The company has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

