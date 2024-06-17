ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $182.88 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

