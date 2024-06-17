SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,745 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 830,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

