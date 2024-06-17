Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 283.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Comcast by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 492,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.
Insider Activity
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,238,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is a Dividend King?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.