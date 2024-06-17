Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Invests $135,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.21. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

