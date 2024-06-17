Wahed Invest LLC Buys 505 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $343.16. 109,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

