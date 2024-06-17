Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 280,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

