Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.90. 273,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

