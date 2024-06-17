Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $219,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %
WFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,934,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
