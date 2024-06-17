Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $97,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 44,540.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Shares of USB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,846. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

