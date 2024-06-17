Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 744.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $28,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,642 shares of company stock valued at $38,691,266 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $676.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,252. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $678.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

