Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

