KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $57.65

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.65, but opened at $56.40. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 15,113 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $9,278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

