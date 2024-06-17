Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 644 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 596.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 225,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $17,717,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $20,823,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $221.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

