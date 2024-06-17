Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 1,598 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.45. The company had a trading volume of 477,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.68. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.