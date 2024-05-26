Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,271 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $213.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.88. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $3,004,510. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

