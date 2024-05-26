Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,828,000 after acquiring an additional 537,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,712,000 after purchasing an additional 358,749 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

ALK stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

