Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $13,610,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.62 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

