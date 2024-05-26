Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vera Bradley by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

