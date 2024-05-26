Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,929 shares of company stock worth $2,149,164 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $153.02 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.