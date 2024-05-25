Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 75 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $157.62 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

