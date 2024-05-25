Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

