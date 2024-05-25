Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,311 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

