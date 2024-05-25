Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Generac Stock Up 3.1 %

GNRC stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Generac by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

