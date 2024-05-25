Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%.
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
