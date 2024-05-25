Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (TSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $829.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 226,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 292,495 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 115,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

