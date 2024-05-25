CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PMTS. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PMTS

CPI Card Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.02. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $29.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CPI Card Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CPI Card Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in CPI Card Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.